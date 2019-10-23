Plaqad Signs 25 Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ Housemates

Nigeria’s foremost influencer marketing platform, Plaqad, which connects individuals and brands to top content creators, social media influencers and publishers, has signed 25 housemates of the just concluded Big Brother Season 4 on its platform.

The development further bolsters the platform’s readiness to meet up with the dynamics of consumer engagement via online and offline platforms and better serves its growing clientele.

The 25 housemates include BBNaija Season 4 winner Mercy Eke, 1st runner-up Mike, 2nd runner-up Frodd, and co-finalists Omasola and Seyi. They will join other celebrities and social media influencers who have already been signed up on the Plaqad platform. Other BBN Season 4 housemates, now members of the Plaqad influencer community are Elozonam, Diane, Ike, Isilomo, Avala, Kim Oprah, Ella, Khaffi, Gedoni, Jeff, Esther, Jackye, Tuoyo, Sir Dee, Venita, Cindy, Enkay, Thelma, Nelson and Joe.

The CEO of Plaqad, Gbenga Sogaike who confirmed the development said the decision to bring onboard the former housemates was to ensure seamless collaboration with the newest set of influencers and to help the housemates maximise their new status.

“For us at Plaqad, we are all about value and we do this on all fronts for our clients as well as the influencers we work with. Our decision to sign up these 25 superstars is a testament to our commitment to this vision and we are very excited to have them as part of our family. We have already begun talks with them and some of them will be collaborating with Plaqad on a number of brand campaigns in the next few days,” he said.

Since its launch in 2017, Plaqad through its impressive showing in the influencer marketing and media content distribution space has quickly become one of the biggest hubs for content creators, publishers, and social media influencers, with thousands of users currently signed up on its platform.

