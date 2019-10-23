Road Accident Claims Two Lives In Akwa Ibom – FRSC

A motor accident which occurred on Wednesday on Urua Ekpa junction in Uyo, Akwa Ibom has claimed two persons, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state.

The Sector Commander, FRSC, Mr Sunday Oghenekaro, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Uyo on Wednesday.

Oghenekaro said that the accident, which involved three vehicles, would have been averted if the tricycle driver had adhered to traffic rules and regulations.

The sector commander said that the deceased were one male and one female adult on the tricycle.

He explained that the truck with registration number, BNY 137 XA, skidded off the road while trying to avoid the tricycle crossing the road on top speed and rammed into the truck.

Oghenekaro also said that two adults: a male from the tricycle and the other from the motorcycle sustained various degrees of injury.

“The crash along Urua Ikpa Junction today is a very unfortunate one.

“If everyone else had done what he or she is supposed to do regarding his or her respective role, this incident would have been avoided by all means.

“The keke rider was riding negligently, and the Mack truck driver in trying to avoid him, unfortunately rammed into the keke and two persons in the keke died.

“The two persons that died were one adult male and one adult female, two persons injured, one from the keke and one from the motorcycle.

“There were three vehicles involved in the accident, but the motorcycle that was involved is what we call secondary impact, because the Mack truck didn’t hit the motorcycle directly.

“It was the keke that hit it, but consequently the motorcycle that was close by was affected,” Oghenekaro said.

He warned road users to adhere to all traffic rules and regulations while on the road to ensure safety on the roads.

Oghenekaro said that every person that must drive must undergo training and be duly licensed as contained in the National Road Safety Rules and Regulations 2012 as amended and rules regulations 44 as stipulated.

“People need to consider their lives, especially as we approach festivities season. Monetary consideration should not override safety consideration.” (NAN)

