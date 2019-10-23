Sanwo-Olu Tasks Women On Lagos Development Agenda

Wife of Lagos State Governor Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has urged women to key into the T.H.E.M.E.S, agenda of the state government.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu who is the Chairperson of the Committee of Wives tale Lagos State Government Officials (COWLSO) spoke at the on-going 19th National Women’s Conference of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials in Lagos.

She said, ‘’As we all know, T.H.E.M.E.S is the developmental agenda of the present administration which stands for Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology; Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy; Entertainment and Tourism; as well as Security and Governance.

‘’ As women, we must strategically position ourselves to take full benefit of the programmes of government. To unlearn means to do away with habits that are outdated and as well jettison practices that are against public good and public safety.’’

‘’In this 21st Century, women must also embrace new ideas and new innovations to be relevant. Women must learn to think outside the box and even go a step further to think without the box, to fit into the modern society. Recently, the State Government launched a couple of programmes in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda in strategic sectors including Health, Environment, Agriculture, Education, and investment opportunities for entrepreneurs. For instance, in the area of ensuring sustainable environment, the State Government launched the Blue Box Programme aimed at deepening waste sorting from source. Our women stand to benefit a lot from this policy in the area of huge opportunities for job creation.

Also speaking, Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu noted that the theme of this year’s Conference which is,”Unlearn, Learn and Relearn: 21st Century Women’s T.H.E.M.E.S Perspectives and Approach’ would impart knowledge to all the participants.

He added that such knowledge will enable them contribute more effectively to the collective goal of building and delivering the Lagos the deserve.

Sanwo-Olu added that , “Imparting knowledge is not only about adding new knowledge, which is the learning, but also about reminding ourselves of old and unchanging truths, which is the re-learning.”

