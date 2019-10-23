SCIB Boss, Ogunlana Launches 4 Books In Lagos

It was praise galore for Elder statesman and chairman of SCIB Insurance Brokers, Olola Olabode Ogunlana as he presented four historical books in Lagos.

The 87-year old businessman, author, fine artist and culture promoter was commended by many of those who gathered at the Metropolitan Club in Victoria Island for the event.

The books which include ‘Out of The Black Pots And Other Stories’; ‘The Quest For Rare Leaf and Other Stories’; ‘Selected Tales and The Rare Leaf (Yoruba legends and love stories) were unveiled to the admiration of the audience at the private book launch.

Ogunlana said the event was a way of celebrating the Nigerian culture, stressing that, for too long, Nigeria has neglected her cultures.

The problem with Nigeria, according to him, is that we don’t have Nigerians in Nigeria, a situation he described as the greatest challenge the country is facing.

“The problem of Nigeria is that we don’t have Nigerians in Nigeria. That is the greatest we have in the country. We should pay more attention to our culture, so that we can have the Nigeria’s peoples’ culture”.

He further urged Nigerians to take history and culture seriously because everything that happens today will become story tomorrow and history in the future, adding a country without history will not progress.

Going down memory lane he expressed disappointment with the stunted growth of the country since independence 59 years ago, stating that Nigeria has failed to meet up with his expectations.

“On independence day, I grew taller and taller when the flag went up. I must have been 12 feet tall when the flag went up. I had big dreams for the country but most of that dreams have failed starting with the Tafawa Balewa Square. Right now we don’t have one Nigerian language”, he said.

Ogunlana who emphasized that history learning is the only way to prepare for tomorrow further said: “I am not very happy my dreams for Lagos have not come to pass, let alone Nigeria. Nigeria before independence was very friendly and one. As we grow older, what is required is to grow an atmosphere that will be conducive for all.”

Extolling the virtues of Pa Ogunlana, renowned diplomat, bureaucrat and former Minister of Petroleum, Chief Phillip Asiodu described the author as a very industrious personality.

He corroborated Ogunlana’s position on the importance of learning history and local languages in our schools, stressing the need to inculcate them in the school system.

He said if the policy of compulsory study of local languages in school had been followed, illiteracy would have been abolished by 1999 in Nigeria and Nigerians wouldn’t have been talking about the quota system by now.

Asiodu added: “There is hope for Nigeria; the tales of Nigeria will tell you wisdom of the past. The present head of state in February said we should have a manpower audit. Regrettably, it has not come well. We are going to the next level. I have told them to get a compass, so that we know where we are going. Take example from the Swiss who can speak English and are also proficient in one or two other languages

Other dignitaries at the private book launch include, Lateef Olufemi Okunnu (SAN), Chief Phillip Asiodu, Tope Smart; Engr. Bayo Adeola; Soni Irabor, and Yemi Shodimu among others.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

