Sifax Group Trains 30 Blind Students On ICT

30 blind students have benefitted from a digital/ICT skill training programme sponsored by SIFAX Group.

The training was done in conjunction with the Initiative for National Growth Africa, a non-governmental organisation that caters for the less privileged in the country.

The training, held at the Nigeria Society for the Blind School, Oshodi was designed to equip the blind students with the relevant skills to function well in this digital dispensation.

According to Racheal Inegbedion, Team Lead, Initiative for National Growth Africa, the training was aimed at equipping the students with contemporary skills that would add value to their lives.

“The world is already digitally connected. It takes those who can tap into this to survive. The physically challenged also need to be fully equipped with these skills and this is why we have taken the initiative to equip them with ICT and digital skills,” she noted.

On his part, Adekunle Oyinloye, Group Managing Director, SIFAX Group, who was represented by Olumuyiwa Akande, Corporate Affairs Manager, noted that the company’s resolve in making the society a better place for everybody including the physically challenged was the main reason for sponsoring the training.

He said, “At SIFAX Group, we take delight in supporting social causes that positively impact and add value to the society. The major beneficiaries of our social intervention programmes are the less privileged – the poor, orphans, widows, physically-challenged children, among others.

“The physically-challenged individuals are constantly shut out of many opportunities in the country due to their condition. This is rather unfortunate because we believe they have something meaningful to contribute to national development, even with their condition.

“Many of them are immensely gifted and these potentials should be properly harnessed by giving them the required support and encouragement.

“This training has been designed to prepare them for the real world and to equip them with skills that are required to succeed, even in a competitive environment. That’s the main drive behind SIFAX Group sponsorship of this training.”

