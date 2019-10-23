Telcos Urge NCC, CBN To Resolve USSD Billing Dispute

The Association of Licenced Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ALTON) has called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to step in and resolve the dispute on the use of unstructured supplementary service data (USSD) channel for banking services.

This follows the denial of Deposit money banks (DMBs) of the instruction given by them to telcos to implement End-User Billing of N4 per 20 seconds session on the USSD with effect from October 21, which was eventually halted by the Minister of Communications, Dr. Ali Isa Pantami on Sunday.

A joint statement signed by Chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo and Head of Operation, Gbolahan Awonuga both of ALTON yesterday, said, “We call on the Nigerian Communications Commission and the Central Bank of Nigeria to, as a matter of priority, convene a meeting of the financial and telecoms industry stakeholders to address this issue for the benefit of the consumers and other stakeholders.

ALTON had however, blamed the End-User Billing dispute on the banks who had earlier instructed the telcos to bill phone subscribers using the channel to transcribe banking services.

The Body of Banks’ Chief Executive Officers (BOBCEO) had in a letter dated September 16, 2019, addressed to the telcos, proposed an “orderly implementation of end-user billing for bank customers, aligning with the standard practice for USSD billing.”

They kicked against “Reversed Corporate Billing” while stating that, “We trust that on understanding our concern, and the perilous impact that your stated actions will have on the National Financial Inclusion Strategy, you will implement end-user billing to ensure customers have a fair deal and a choice.”

However, in a letter dated October 15, 2019 titled “Re: Anti-Competitive Practices o Reverse Corporate Billing for Bank USSD Services’, addressed to the BOBCEOS by ALTON on behalf of its members, it confronted the banks on item five (5): End-User Billing for Bank Customers’.

ALTON stated that, “With respect to the proposal to implement end-user billing, it is our view that this would result in consumer harm as customers would be exposed to double billing since service provisioning is the responsibility of the banks and our members have no control over that.

“Given that the USSD channel has become an established and most preferred channel for the banks especially for the banked population, we state that asking the customer to pay for USSD is akin to requesting a customer to pay a bank’s landlord access fees prior to gaining access to banking premises. In our view, this would be unfair to the customers particularly as such costs should have been covered by the transaction cost already imposed on the bank customers.

“Additionally, we wish to state that the proposal is against the billing principle of our members who only bill customers for services directly provided by them. The proposal is also at variance with the principle of banker-customer relationship where the bank is responsible for providing financial services to the customer and deviates from the norm of the relationship between the banks and other channel providers such as ATM providers and POS providers.

“Considering that an operator has no direct contract for the provision of financial services on the USSD platform to the customers, such an operator should not charge the customer directly for use of the channel for financial services. In light of the above, it is our view that customers should be billed once for delivery of mobile financial services (inclusive of all cost heads) and such cost should be borne by the banks,” ATLTON suggested to the bank CEO.

Meanwhile, in a press statement issued last night, ALTON said “The banks, however, provided no assurances to our members that such service fees charged to customers’ bank accounts for access to bank services through the USSD channel will be discontinued post implementation of end-user billing by our members.”

