BUSINESS
Traders, Artisans Drum Support For 2019 Alaghodaro Summit
Members of different traders’ unions, market associations and artisans in Edo State have drummed support for the 2019 Alaghodaro summit, noting that they are fully in support of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s policies, programmes and initiatives which continued to transform the lives of Edo people.
The 2019 Alaghodaro summit themed “Delivering to Our People: The Next Level,” will be organised to mark Governor Godwin Obaseki’s third year anniversary and showcasde how his administration’s people-driven policies and programmes opened up the state to more investors and impact on Edo people.
Leader of market women association in Edo State, Madam Blacky Ogiamien while addressing journalists, said that market women in the state are excited to mark the governor’s third year in office, stating that the event presents an opportunity to appreciate the governor for what he has done to improve the lives of the people.
She said, “We are excited about Alaghodaro 2019 because the governor has remained committed to improving the lives of the people. We are very much in support of his vision for the event. He has shown that he truly cares and wants to do more for the people with the numerous programmes he has championed and sustained since coming into office”.
“We know what he has done with his administration’s support for the federal government’s credit facility programmes for traders who get loans to expand their businesses.”
“Governor Obaseki in the past three years has made trading profitable for traders, with reforms in revenue collection. Traders are no longer harassed by thugs who hitherto molest us with their demand for multiple ticketing,” she added.
President of Edo State branch of National Association of Practicing Vulcanisers of Nigeria (NAPVON), Mr. Uyi Guobadia said they are confident that Governor Obaseki will use the 2019 Alaghodaro summit to appreciate the roles of professionals and artisans in the state.
