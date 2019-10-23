Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Commanders, 14 Others

The combined troops of 26 Task Force Brigade, 21 Special Armoured Brigade and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) have arrested two Boko Haram Terrorists commanders and 14 active members of the criminals in Borno State.

The coordinator Nigerian Army Operations Media, Col Aminu Iliyasu, in a statement, said the terrorists were arrested during a sting operation around Pulka general area of Gwoza LGA, Borno State on October 20, 2019 after the troops acted on credible intelligence.

“The operation led to the arrest of 16 active Boko Haram members. It is heart-warming to mention that two of the arrested Boko Haram criminals have been on the Nigerian Army most wanted Boko Haram list earlier published on Serials 41 and 90 ,” he said.

The coordinator noted that preliminary investigation has revealed that some of the arrested suspects participated in the heinous attack on Pulka and Gwoza including the barbaric execution of some Nigeria Police personnel sometime ago.

He listed the arrested suspects to include; Lawan Abubakar Umar Garliga and Bayaga Manye ( on serial 41 and 90 respectively of the Nigerian Army most wanted Boko Haram list),

Alhaji Umaru (a Boko Haram Logistics Supplier), Goni Agwala (Boko Haram Logistics Supplier), Momodu Shetene (Boko Haram Logistics Supplier and bicycles repairer), Hassan Audu (Boko Haram Logistic Supplier), Usman Manye AKA Yega ( Boko Haram Logistics Supplier ), Ali Lawan (Boko Haram Logistics Supplier) and Modu Mallum (Boko Haram Logistics Supplier).

Others are, Modu Abubakar Jugudum, Bulama Ali, Umar Usman, Mustapha Alhaji Mele (Boko Haram Rifle man and vulcanizer), Abor Lassan, Mallum Ari and Mala Bala.

In his reaction to the success recorded by the troops during the sting operation, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai commended the Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj Gen Olusegun Adeniyi as well as the officers and men of Operation LAFIYA DOLE for this commendable feat in service of their fatherland.

He also enjoined them to continue to sustain the pressure on the criminals and ensure there is no hiding place for them and their collaborators.

