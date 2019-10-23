COVER STORIES
Troops Arrest 2 Boko Haram Commanders, 14 Others
The combined troops of 26 Task Force Brigade, 21 Special Armoured Brigade and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) have arrested two Boko Haram Terrorists commanders and 14 active members of the criminals in Borno State.
The coordinator Nigerian Army Operations Media, Col Aminu Iliyasu, in a statement, said the terrorists were arrested during a sting operation around Pulka general area of Gwoza LGA, Borno State on October 20, 2019 after the troops acted on credible intelligence.
“The operation led to the arrest of 16 active Boko Haram members. It is heart-warming to mention that two of the arrested Boko Haram criminals have been on the Nigerian Army most wanted Boko Haram list earlier published on Serials 41 and 90 ,” he said.
The coordinator noted that preliminary investigation has revealed that some of the arrested suspects participated in the heinous attack on Pulka and Gwoza including the barbaric execution of some Nigeria Police personnel sometime ago.
He listed the arrested suspects to include; Lawan Abubakar Umar Garliga and Bayaga Manye ( on serial 41 and 90 respectively of the Nigerian Army most wanted Boko Haram list),
Alhaji Umaru (a Boko Haram Logistics Supplier), Goni Agwala (Boko Haram Logistics Supplier), Momodu Shetene (Boko Haram Logistics Supplier and bicycles repairer), Hassan Audu (Boko Haram Logistic Supplier), Usman Manye AKA Yega ( Boko Haram Logistics Supplier ), Ali Lawan (Boko Haram Logistics Supplier) and Modu Mallum (Boko Haram Logistics Supplier).
Others are, Modu Abubakar Jugudum, Bulama Ali, Umar Usman, Mustapha Alhaji Mele (Boko Haram Rifle man and vulcanizer), Abor Lassan, Mallum Ari and Mala Bala.
In his reaction to the success recorded by the troops during the sting operation, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai commended the Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maj Gen Olusegun Adeniyi as well as the officers and men of Operation LAFIYA DOLE for this commendable feat in service of their fatherland.
He also enjoined them to continue to sustain the pressure on the criminals and ensure there is no hiding place for them and their collaborators.
MOST READ
Sex For Grade: Kaduna University Sets Up Investigative Committee
Google Map Adds New Features To Manage Traffic In Lagos
10 Bag First Class As Kings University Holds Maiden Convocation
Sanwo-Olu Tasks Women On Lagos Development Agenda
Another 26 FRSC Officials Arrested For Extortion – ICPC
DPR Seals Filling Station, 9 Pumps In Maiduguri
2020 Budget: We Are Sticking To Deadline Of Defence — Gbajabiamila
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION14 hours ago
As Prof Ibrahim Garba Quits The Stage As ABU VC
-
BUSINESS14 hours ago
Smuggled Vehicles: Customs Opens Window For Duty Payment
-
OPINION14 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Why Yahaya Bello Must Be Re-elected
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
FG Raises The Bar In Anti-corruption War
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Labour Charges State Councils To Commence Dialogue With Govs
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Shift Focus To Local Production, Emefiele Tells Investors
-
OPINION14 hours ago
Buhari: President For The Vulnerable
-
OPINION14 hours ago
NFIU Guidelines: An Anti-corruption Czar’s Battle With Wounded Lions