UBA Grows Profit By 32.3% In 9 Months

United Bank for Africa Plc has its unaudited 2019 third quarter financial results, posting a 14 2 per cent growth in gross earnings which rose to N428.22 billion, when compared to N374.8billion that it recorded in the comparable period of 2018. The bank’s Profit Before Tax grew by 24.2 per cent to N98.2 billion, up from N79.1 billion in the same period of 2018.

Similarly, its after tax net profit also grew significantly by 32.3 per cent from N61.69 billion recorded in September last year to N81.63 billion in the period under consideration. This puts the Bank’s annualised return on average equity at 20.6 per cent.

The financial which was released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange showed that UBA’s net operating income improved by 11.6 per cent year-on-year to N265.99 billion compared to N238.36 billion achieved in the similar period of 2018.

The bank had been able to keep the growth of its operating expenses in check despite a double digit inflation in Nigeria which is its major market as it increased by 8.4 percent and this was largely due to regulatory costs.

Total Assets of N4.96 trillion, an increase over the N4.87 trillion recorded in December 2018. Customer Deposits also grew to N3.37 trillion. The shareholders’ fund stood at N555.53 billion, rising by 10.5 per cent.

Commenting on the results, the group managing director and chief executive of UBA, Kennedy Uzoka, said,

“The resilience of our business model and our focused growth of earning assets have yielded a 10.8 per cent growth in interest income. In addition to the commendable yield on interest earning assets, we also achieved a 22.1 per cent growth in non-interest income, driven largely by the increased penetration of our superior digital banking offerings, credit expansion, remittances and other lifestyle transactional services.

“UBA remains committed to its vision of becoming the undisputed leading and dominant financial services institution in Africa. We will continue to innovate and lead in all our business segments, whilst delivering top-notch operational efficiencies and best-in-class customer service.

“We are beginning to realise early gains from our ongoing Transformation Program and I am indeed excited about the days ahead.”

Also throwing more light on the bank’s financial performance and position, the Group CFO, Ugo Nwaghodoh said, “With the results achieved in the quarter under consideration, the bank remains on track to deliver its earnings target for the year. We were able to grow the loan book by 14.7 per cent, (well ahead of our guidance) focusing on growth poles of various economies in which we operate.

“We have also developed new credit products targeted at specific consumer and SME market segments, and will continue to do so with strict adherence to best credit/underwriting standards, as we strive to achieve the statutory loan-to-funding ratio threshold set by the apex bank.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

