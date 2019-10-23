UK, Sri Lanka, Others Urge NSC To Host 2020 Global Shippers’ Forum

The United Kingdom and Sri Lanka have urged the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to host the 2020 Global Shippers’ Forum (GSF). The GSF is the world’s leading trade association for shippers (importers and exporters) engaged in international trade, organising the movement of goods in all modes of transport.

However, speaking to LEADERSHIP, the executive secretary of the Council, Barr. Hassan Bello, said Nigeria has been prevailed upon to host the conference. He said, “Many countries have asked us including Sri Lanka, United Kingdom to host the next GSF in Nigeria which will hold in March or April next year.

“We are gearing towards that but, we have to connect the maritime security conference held in Abuja with the GSF that will be holding next year,” Bello said, adding that the 2019 meeting of the forum urged shipping companies to involve shippers in the decision making process of freight charges.

“The resolutions in London were quite practical In the sense that most importantly, the participation of shippers in the decision making process, if we have two parties to shipping, carriers and cargo owners then prices and many other things should not be fixed without the participation of other parties.

“We are always looking for more transparency and not that we are oppose to changes in tariff but, let the people know, the shippers should also know,” he added.

