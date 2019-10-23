Useni Files Notice Of Appeal Against Lalong’s Tribunal Victory

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 election in Plateau State, Sen. Jeremiah Useni has approached the Court of Appeal challenging the judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which declared Governor Simon Lalong of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the state governorship election.

Useni’s legal team, led by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, and Edward Pwajok, SAN with Benson Igbanoi, Chief Sunday-Gabriel Odey and ten other legal experts, has filed the notice of appeal and formulated 21 grounds of appeal to overturn the verdict of the tribunal dismissing his petition.

Sen. Jeremiah Useni in a statement issued in Jos said currently, the registry of the tribunal under the leadership of the secretary is compiling the record of appeal for transmission to the Court of Appeal. This will be completed within 10 days.

Specifically, Useni and the PDP are maintaining that Simon Bako Lalong was not qualified in the first place to have contested for election into the office of Governor of Plateau State because he supplied false information to INEC in his form CF100.

Recall that the tribunal in its judgement had acknowledged that its findings also pointed to the fact that the information he supplied in that form was false.

Useni’s legal experts point out that “the inescapable conclusion that ought to be reached by the tribunal is that the 2nd Respondent is not qualified to contest election into the office of Governor. Instead, the Learned Tribunal clearly somersaulted in arriving at its decision which was at odds with its findings and this occasioned a miscarriage of justice.”

In addition, Useni’s lawyers hold that the tribunal should not have relied on the unreported case of Simon Bako Lalong vs. Jeremiah Timbut Useni & 3 Others delivered by the Court of Appeal on 19th August, 2019 to expunge the evidence of 20 of his witnesses because he did not list them in his list of witnesses accompanying the petition.

According to the lawyers, this is because as at the date when the tribunal delivered its judgement, that particular judgement of the Court of Appeal which Useni had appealed against had been set aside by the Supreme Court on 26th September 2019. The Supreme Court had consequently ordered that the evidence of PW.12, earlier ordered by the Court of Appeal to be expunged was reckoned with by the Tribunal. However, Useni’s Counsels said the tribunal erroneously still relied on the overturned judgement of the Court of Appeal to expunge the evidence of the said appellants’ witnesses.

The legal team also maintains that INEC, being the 1st Respondent did not challenge Useni’s allegations of mutilation of election results, irregularities and non compliance with mandatory provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

