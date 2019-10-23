We Spent N22m On Bursary – Ikara Council Boss

The Executive Chairman of Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna state, Alhaji Ibrahim Salihu-Sadiq, has disclosed that the council had spent over N22 million as bursary allowance to indigene students of the area.

He made the disclosure in an interview with Journalists in his office said the bursary covered students indigenes studying in universities and other tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

He said: “We have screened over 1,600, so long as a student is an indigene of Ikara Local Government who gained admission into a university, College of Education, Polytechnic or any other tertiary institution he/she is entitled to it.

“To God Almighty be the glory, we have paid the first and second batches with a total of 1,026 and 495 students respectively, now we are into the third batch which is the last.

“It might interest you to note that the bursary allowance is unlike the old one where a student gets a token of N3, 000 or N5, 000. Those with professional courses like medicine, pharmacy among others receive N30, 000 each.

“Those offering science courses get N25, 000 each while those studying arts courses at degree levels receive N20, 000, diploma and NCE get N15, 000 while certificates are given N10, 000 each.”

The Council Boss, added that the council also procured JAMB forms for 100 students, saying that a computer training programme was also organised for the students to acquaint them with computer knowledge to effectively tackle Computer-Based-Test JAMB examination.

According to him, a new centre of National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) was established at GSS Ikara but the centre was about to closed due to non-patronage, adding that the council had to intervene by paying for many of the students to undertake the examination.

He said, they procured some learning materials as well as some furniture aimed at improving the learning atmosphere in schools.

“We have constructed 12 blocks of classrooms across the 10 political words, each of the blocks of classrooms has an office attached to it where teachers can use it as staff room.

“Apart from that we do pay teachers as at and when due, we pay them their leave grant promptly and we have already implemented the new minimum wage for teachers in our primary schools,” he said.

He said the council also gives each indigene student going to law school a total sum of N300, 000 for his/her registration.

On his recent award with Honourary Doctorate Degree by S K University, Benin Republic on Information and Communication Technology, the chairman said it was based on his contribution to education in his local government.

“The university said they came to Nigeria and sample the performance of council chairmen especially in the area of educational and rural development and they selected Ikara to be among the best.

“Kaduna State is the first to implement the N30, 000 new minimum wage and Ikara is the first to start paying teachers with new structure among the 23 local government areas of the state.

“Since we came onboard, we do pay salaries as early as 26th and at most 28th of every month, I think this is what prompted the university to identify us for the award,” he noted.

He encouraged the general public to sustain the prevailing peace in the area by remaining law abiding citizens to pave way for rapid growth and development.

He appeal on people of the area to rally round the present administration at all levels to gain more dividends of democracy,

The Chairman urged them to be good ambassadors of IKara local government anywhere they found themselves.

