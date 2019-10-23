Women In Science Indispensable – Onu

The minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said that women in science constitute an indisputable force in nation building as they can leverage on their academic advancement and inherent natural resilience to bring dividends of STEM into our nation’s economic development.

He said this at the opening ceremony of the Women in Science Summit with the theme “Women in Science and Nigeria’s Development” organised by the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) in Abuja.

Addressing the women from various fields in science, Onu represented by the acting director-general of the Nigeria Institute of Leather Science and Technology (NILEST), Eucharia Okpara, said women in science rise up as women of substance, keen to duties and are goal oriented, icons of excellence and good leadership.

“I encourage you to harness the provision of Executive Order No. 5 for planning and execution of projects, promotion of projects, promotion of Nigerian content in contracts and science, engineering and technology. The main thrust is the harnessing of domestic talents and the development of indigenous capacity in science and engineering for the promotion of technological innovation needed to drive national competitiveness, productivity and economic activities which will invariably enhance the achievement of the nation’s development goals across all sectors of the economy,” he added.

Earlier, the NAS president, Mosto Onuoha, said the summit was to bring women in various areas of science to brainstorm because they are invaluable to the nation’s developmental stride.

“This is a summit of some of the topmost women scientists in this country. We are brainstorming about the challenges and opportunities that women scientists have and how they can meaningfully contribute to national sustainable development.

“We need to look at some of the incentives we can use as a nation to bring women in because things go a lot better when women are mainstreamed. A lot more can be achieved in this nation if women are given more opportunities,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

