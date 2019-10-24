12 Days At UNIABUJA Teaching Hospital

The last time I visited a Nigerian tertiary health institution was in April 2016 where I had a foretaste of the decay in the sector. I had thought that things had changed for the better under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government, which is fond of trumpeting its achievements in all critical sectors since it came to power on May 29, 2015.

How wrong I was on October 4, 2019 when after a fruitless and exploitative treatment in a private hospital, my wife was referred to Kubwa General Hospital in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The doctor on duty in that hospital was very frank with me when after reading the referral letter, advised that she be taken to the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, also in the nation’s capital.

Assisted by a pastor from my church, we arrived at the specialist hospital at 4pm that day and walked confidently to the Emergency and Accident Unit, where I presented the referral letter to the only female doctor among her colleagues on duty. Her response shocked me to the marrow when she retorted: “How can they refer you to us without confirming that we have a bed space?”

It was the first time I was hearing that bed spaces are scarce in public hospital. This jolted me. In my speechless and confused state, she compounded my state when she peeped from the door of the Emergency Unit into my car where my wife was battling for her life a few metres away and thundered: “Go back to where you came from, we have no bed space.” She handed my referral letter over to me and bolted away.

At this point, I was close to tears, but a guard, who was watching the scenario from a distance, came to my rescue. Instead of ordering me to move my car and wife from the “No Parking” zone as many of his type would do, he showed me a more convenient place.

A few minutes later, this humane and urbane guard came to inquire what the doctor said. After hearing my lamentation, he consoled and assured me that I would get a bed space if I exercised patience.

As a journalist, I began to call health reporters from various media houses for assistance. They did try, which led to the officials of the hospital’s media unit visiting us in our car. But they had no breakthrough. One of them said that the hospital management was prepared to do anything to save lives, including putting mats on the floor to handle emergency cases.

According to him, “if we attempt that, the social media will misrepresent and misinterpret our intentions.” And I agreed with him. He encouraged me to seek treatment elsewhere. Seeing that I was adamant, he sympathised with me and left.

A few minutes later, my editor, who was restless over my plight, was divinely used to reach a simple and understanding senior doctor in the hospital, who came to assess my wife’s condition and liaised with other doctors to do the needful.

Again, the message was that I should exercise patience for a bed space to be available. At exactly 9 pm, a bed space was free and my wife was rolled into the Emergency Unit, where she was given adequate attention. I later heard that my five-hour wait was among the shortest in the unit.

While in the Emergency Unit, I saw everything for myself and doffed my hat for the doctors, other health workers, and the hospital management for the great and unrewarded work they do in the facility.

How on earth and in the 21st Century should UNIABUJA Teaching Hospital be so neglected by the federal government? This is one hospital that is well-structured, well-organised, well-managed with a dedicated and competent workforce, but bereft of critical infrastructure, such as a modern Emergency and Accident Unit. Our leaders, especially officials of the Federal Ministry of Health, beginning from the ministers of health, past and present, should bury their heads in shame for doing nothing to help the hospital to have this key section.

For a hospital that is massively patronised by Nigerians from all the neighbouring states of Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, Kaduna, and even Plateau as well as the FCT to have an Emergency Unit with only 16 bed spaces, shows the misplacement of priority by our leaders, who annually budget billions of naira for cutleries and other frivolous items.

The number of accident victims frequently rushed to the hospital by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is enough to occupy all the 16 bed spaces. This is aside those taken there by the police.

It is sad that the expanded Emergency Unit project, which the hospital started, does not enjoy the patronage of the federal government for speedy completion.

For the almost two weeks that I spent with my wife in the hospital, I discovered that the Emergency Unit is the busiest outlet in the hospital. Every now and then, patients are brought in droves to the unit. They remain inside their cars until bed spaces are available. The doctors here worked themselves out. I have never seen a public hospital that has such dedicated and committed workers like this teaching hospital. And I have been to several of them.

After being transferred to the Female Medical Ward, I came in contact with another set of serious-minded health workers. From the matron to the nurses, no matter the pressure of work, they were calm and always forthcoming. They never put one off or exhibited any form of rudeness or arrogance.

The same goes for the senior doctors and those on their housemanship programme. Three days in a week, the consultants were on ground to attend to the patients. This is rare in the country. All my questions were adequately answered and solutions provided. Oftentimes, they allayed my fears with smiles and took steps to ensure that my wife, like other patients, get well.

From my assessment, the cost of running this hospital is enormous and far beyond what its internally-generated revenue can handle. The cost of powering the several generating sets is huge. The same goes for water supply, which is never in short supply. It is saddening that the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has not placed the hospital on its priority list. The frequent outages are worrisome and AEDC must act fast to change the situation.

Even though the generating sets are located far from the wards, they still contribute to noise pollution because the hospital should be a serene place.

However, there are a few things that the management must urgently address. Top among them, is the long queues at all the payment points. Queuing for hours to pay for drugs, lab tests and others, is stressful and unhealthy for the patients and their relatives. More points should be opened.

The public toilet close to the Emergency Unit needs immediate attention. Even though it is well kept, the tiles and closets have broken down thereby giving room to stagnant water.

Overall, I give kudos to the management and all workers of the teaching hospital for proving that Nigerians can make things work. UNIABUJA Teaching Hospital is a centre of excellence and must be encouraged by the federal government to remain so.

The federal government should rise to the challenge of making the teaching hospital a reference point in the African continent. The resources, especially human capital, to achieve this, are already on ground. If this hospital in the nation’s capital can be so neglected, what will be the state and fate of others in different parts of the country?

