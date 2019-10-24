1Million MT Of Palm Oil Smuggled Into Nigeria Annually – PwC

At least, over a million metric tons (MT) of palm oil products in Nigeria is either imported or smuggled through illegal borders into the country every year, latest findings of the Scoping Study of Oil Palm Sector in Nigeria has revealed.

“With demand estimates at over 2 million MT, about 1 million MT of market demand is filled by imports and smuggled palm oil,” senior associate at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Mfon Essien, said while presenting the findings of the organisation at a workshop for stakeholders in the sector, yesterday in Abuja.

Nigeria produces about eight million MT of fresh fruit bunches (estimated to be sourced about 80 per cent from wild groves and about 20 per cent from improved varieties) and 1million MT of crude palm oil annually.

Essien said the major challenges in the sector include availability of improved seedlings, threat to daily livelihood due to maturity period from replanting of improved seedlings, poor technical know-how and prevalence of traditional methods, dwindling soil fertility and absence of long term government policy framework for the sector.

The workshop was organised by Solidaridad West Africa (SWA), Nigeria. The body said it commissioned some studies as part of its deliverables to enable it understand and deliver on important objectives of growing the Nigeria oil palm sector sustainably.

According to the London based firm, some key issues including low production and poor output quality, soil degradation, low planting and replanting , weak input supply chain; poor milling methods, equipment and poor waste management, land tenure policies, inadequate knowledge/poor agronomic practices, low value addition and lack of finance remain extensive challenges militating against oil palm farming in Nigeria.

27 Oil Palm Growing Areas were identified and mapped including Bayelsa, Rivers, Abia, Imo, Edo, Delta, Ondo, Cross River and Akwa-Ibom, Osun, Ogun, Oyo, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Benue, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Plateau, Taraba; and disaggregated by LGAs.

According to industry players, major opportunities include Nigeria’s vast arable land, large demand potential for palm oil locally, high potential for unexplored value chain/versatility of use of palm produce, increased availability of government funds, potential for foreign exchange earnings are potential benefits for the country, if tapped into.

The draft report showed that afforestation with oil palm not extensively practiced as afforestation is typically done with a mix of other tree crops including Gmelina, Rubber, among others.

High-level findings of the report showed a pervasive use of traditional milling methods with women dominating milling and sales; palm kernel and other parts of the value chain not extensively explored by smaller farmers.

In Edo State for instance, Essien said broom making and basket production provide additional income to farm labourers. Palm kernel milling is also largely defunct. In Rivers State, intense competition for FFB amongst smaller mills has led to closure of mills. Imo State enjoys the presence of refiners such as Camela oil.

The federal government’s recent policies on palm oil production have been geared towards increased funding to boost an export-oriented palm sector.

