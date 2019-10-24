NEWS
3 Killed, Several Injured In A/Ibom Auto Crash
Tragedy struck yesterday morning at Urua Ekpa junction along Calabar-Itu highway in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital when a truck with registration number, Rivers BN137XA heading towards Calabar, lost control and rammed into a fuel station, killing three people and injuring several others.
An eyewitness who pleaded anonymous said that the truck driver was trying to avoid a commercial tricycle (Keke) rider who recklessly crossed the road when the accident occurred.
He explained that the inability of the truck driver to apply break on sighting the Keke man may have caused him to lose control, as he was left with the only option of veering into the fuel station which had a sizeable crowd of commuters standing by the fringes to catch a bus to their destination.
The driver of the truck who apparently disappeared from the scene immediately after the accident, was no were to be found as at the time of filling the report.
Identities of the victims who survived the road crash as well as the dead could not be ascertained as they had been taken to the hospital.
The state police public relation officer, Odiko Macdon could not be reached as at the time of filling this report, but some good Samaritan and policemen from a nearby station in Itam were seen clearing the debris from the accident scene.
MOST READ
Lai Mohammed Seeks Support For Persons With Disabilities
IPPIS Lacks Flexibility To Address University Peculiarities – ASUU
Our Loyalty To Nigeria, Non Negotiable – Aregbesola
Facebook Reaffirms Commitment To Combat Hate Speech – Official
TechnoServe Trains Processors On Quality Control In Food Fortification
EFCC Arrests 2 Brothers, 8 Other Suspects In Ilorin Over Alleged Fraud
2 of 3 Polio Viruses Eradicated In ‘Historic’ Step – WHO
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
PMB, Putin Seal Deal On Refineries, Ajaokuta Steel
-
LAW11 hours ago
Issues As PDP Names Supreme Court Justices To Sit On Atiku’s Appeal
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Minimum Wage: FG Okays April 18 For Take-off
-
COLUMNS11 hours ago
Boko Haram: Appreciating PMB’s Courage
-
OPINION10 hours ago
NGOs’ Covert Agenda
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Taraba Assembly Move To End Communal Clashes, Other Criminal Activities.
-
NEWS22 hours ago
10 Bag First Class As Kings University Holds Maiden Convocation
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Nigeria Loses $15bn To Tax Evasion Annually – FIRS