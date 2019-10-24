3 Killed, Several Injured In A/Ibom Auto Crash

Tragedy struck yesterday morning at Urua Ekpa junction along Calabar-Itu highway in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital when a truck with registration number, Rivers BN137XA heading towards Calabar, lost control and rammed into a fuel station, killing three people and injuring several others.

An eyewitness who pleaded anonymous said that the truck driver was trying to avoid a commercial tricycle (Keke) rider who recklessly crossed the road when the accident occurred.

He explained that the inability of the truck driver to apply break on sighting the Keke man may have caused him to lose control, as he was left with the only option of veering into the fuel station which had a sizeable crowd of commuters standing by the fringes to catch a bus to their destination.

The driver of the truck who apparently disappeared from the scene immediately after the accident, was no were to be found as at the time of filling the report.

Identities of the victims who survived the road crash as well as the dead could not be ascertained as they had been taken to the hospital.

The state police public relation officer, Odiko Macdon could not be reached as at the time of filling this report, but some good Samaritan and policemen from a nearby station in Itam were seen clearing the debris from the accident scene.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

