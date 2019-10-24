33 States Heavily Dependent On Federal Allocations- BudgiT

A new report by a Nigerian civic organisation, BudgIT, has revealed that thirty-three state governments are heavily dependent on federal allocations and cannot shoulder their recurrent expenditure without the monthly sharing from the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

The report titled, ‘State of states 2019,’ was released on Wednesday in Abuja. The report was presented in Abuja with governors of Kaduna and Ekiti States, represented by the Chief of Staff to Governor of Kaduna State, Mohammed Sani, and Special Adviser, Investment, Trade & Innovations to Ekiti State Governor, Akintunde Oyebode in attendance.

Presenting the report, Research and Policy Analysis Lead, BudgIT, Ojiugo Uche, explained that only three states including Lagos, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom can meet and finance their recurrent expenditure obligation with states-owned revenue without receiving the monthly allocation from the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).

The report, which reveals the fiscal sustainability of Nigerian states, was anchored on three key indices which are; Index A: states’ ability to meet their recurrent expenditures independently of the Federal Government (weighted average of 0.35 per cent), Index B: the state’s ability to meet their recurrent expenditures with both its internally generated revenue (IGR) and federal allocations (weighted average of 0.50 per cent), and Index C: how long it would take states to pay off their total debt stock (weighted average of 0.15 per cent).

“We discovered states, such as Delta, running huge recurrent expenditure reaching N200billion. Bayelsa, despite its size and population, has a high recurrent bill as high as N137billion, compared with Ebonyi with a recurrent bill of N30billion, Sokoto N38billion, Jigawa N43billion, Yobe N35billion etc.

“However, we notice that Kogi lags behind due to its huge recurrent bill as at 2017, when it was still paying salaries for workers and also had high repayment bills for loans,” BudgIT said in the report.

Uche urged the states to do more in their internally generated revenue (IGR) drive adding that with the current uncertainties facing the oil market, state governments should not continue to rely heavily on federal allocation.

Also, a senior economist at World Bank, Yue Man Lee, who also spoke at the event, decried budget deviation in Nigeria at the federal and state levels. Speaking in a keynote address at the presentation, she explained that budget deviation in the country has been typically very high at 30 to 55 percent.

She urged the governments to increase budget allocations to human capital, strengthen social contract and tax morale and compliance.

She said the broader fiscal challenge that Nigeria faces is low revenue that constrains the budget. She said: “Nigeria is spending and government spending as a percentage to Gross Domestic Product is way lower than other countries at similar income per capita level. And the reason behind this is because of the exceptionally low revenues that Nigeria collects.”

