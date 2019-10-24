$3bn Loan: Group Cautions FG On Borrowing

Association For Public Policy Analysis (APPA-Nigeria) has expressed dissatisfaction with the decision of the federal government to borrow $3 billion World Bank loan for the power sector.

The national president of the association, Comrade Princewill Okorie, while briefing newsmen in Abuja, urged government to make effort to encourage the Independent Electricity Distribution Networks to function optionally instead of borrowing.

LEADERSHIP reports that federal government recently said it is in the process of investing a fresh $3 billion (N915bn) World Bank loan for the expansion of the transmission and distribution networks in the power sector.

According to Okorie, “Rather than collect loans which increase Nigeria’s debt profile and eat up large chunk of the federal budget in debt servicing like the 2020 budget proposal that has appropriated the sum of N2.45 Trillion for debt servicing, Independent Electricity Distribution Networks should be encouraged to function optionally.”

He said, “Rather than keep borrowing money and sinking it into national grid areas that has over the years failed to yield commensurate result, bottlenecks affecting the functionality of Independent Electricity Distribution Networks should be removed and consumer protection issues in the operation of DISCOS addressed.”

Okorie further disclosed that the group has come up with an initiative tagged, “Federal Policy Advocacy and Monitoring Programme (FEPAM) to be unveiled in Abuja on 29th October, 2019, aimed at mobilising political elites, elected and appointed political office holders, faith based organisations and among others.

