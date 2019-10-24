NEWS
50 Million Nigerians Suffering From Mental Disorder – Expert
No fewer than 50 million Nigerians have been said to be suffering from mental health disorders.
Mr Ibrahim Wakawa, the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital in Borno state raised the alarm at the unveiling of the Borno State Government Mental Health Strategic Implementation Plan in Maiduguri.
Represented by Ibrahim Mshelia, a Mental Health Consultant of the Hospital, Wakawa blamed the country’s high burden of mental disorders to insurgency, lack of awareness and health facilities to handle such cases.
The CMD said that studies have shown that one among four Nigerians is suffering from mental or psychosocial, traumatic health problems.
He explained that the hospital was providing healthcare services to about 30 million people in the Northeast and other region in the country.
He said:” At least 50 percent of people attending primary health care have mental disorder. Effective treatment and management of mental health can be delivered in primary health care, “he added.
He commended the government for setting up mechanism aimed at making mental health affordable and accessible to all.
In his remarks, Dr. Owili Collins, Emergency Manager World Health Organisation (WHO) in Nigeria, noted that despite the global burden of mental disorders, health systems have not yet adequately responded to the burden of mental disorders, saying that as a consequence, the gap between the need for treatment and its provision is large all over the world.
Collins said several mental disorders receive no treatment for their disorders in low-income and middle- income countries, adding that a further compounding problem is the poor quality of care for those receiving treatment.
Represented by Isaac Bwatin, a WHO Mental Health specialist, Collins said mental health care system has lagged behind many other areas in terms of priority, funding and discoveries.
“This means that mental health care has not had the attention it deserved. In view of the weak mental health system, coupled with the magnitude of psychological distress due to the protracted humanitarian crisis, WHO in collaboration with the state Ministry of Health felt it was necessary to develop a strategic approach for the operationisation of basic mental health facilities,” he said.
