AfDB Calls On Young People To Join Its Ranks

The African Development Bank has issued a call to young people who are interested in joining the continent’s premier finance institution.

The bank has opened applications for its Young Professionals Program (YPP) which offers a unique opportunity to young people with a passion for development to participate in offering lasting solutions to social, economic and environmental challenges.

At a lunch held Wednesday at which the current batch of YPPs were invited to share their feedback, senior vice president, Charles Boamah, made it clear that he valued the input of the young professionals.

“We want to hear from you directly.We will factor all of your comments into the decisions we make,” he said.

Kolawole Olugboye, the YPP coordinator, said the recruitment process was designed to attract motivated, talented young professionals committed to making a difference on the African continent. It forms part of the bank’s talent management plan on building a workforce of the future for the bank.

“The successful YPs will be largely based at the bank’s headquarters in Abidjan, but also have the opportunity to travel to various country offices and projects across Africa. The program also enables candidates to move across a range of business units in the bank to garner the skills to deliver on the job,” he said.

YPs are assigned mentors who lend their professional and personal experience to help the recruits navigate their careers.

The bank’s last YPP recruitment exercise attracted over 7,000 applications from all over the world. The majority of the applicants were aged between 27 and 32 – the target audience – of which about 32 per cent were women, who eventually formed 60 per cent of the successful candidates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

