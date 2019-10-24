Africa– France Summit To Tackle Sustainable Urban Development

Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Mr Jerome Pasquier says sustainable urban development is one of the major issues to be tackled at the upcoming June 2020, Africa-France Summit in Bordeaux, France.

Speaking at the Private and Public Innovations for Sustainable Cities conference in Lagos recently, Ambassador Pasquier noted that beyond tackling climate change issues, sustainability further includes building smart cities that assure access to basic services and well-designed public spaces.

The summit to convene Heads of State and Governments across Africa, Pasquier says will feature a trade fair, La Cite des Solutions (Solutions to Cities) that is open to project leaders drawn from across Africa and expected to provide solutions to the combined issues of the urban environment, population growth and climate change. The conference which comes ahead of the 2020 Summit is the initiative of the Embassy of France in Nigeria, and the French Development Agency. The event will attract French and Nigerian private start-ups and multi-national enterprises in transport, renewable energy and waste management sector.

Also to be in attendance at the conference are deputy governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, the permanent secretary Ministry of Lands and Urban Development of Oyo State, Ademola Ajibola, the MD/CEO, Nigerian Institute of Architects, Fitzgerald Umah, and the director, Center for Housing and Sustainable Development, University of Lagos, Taibat Lawanson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

