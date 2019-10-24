NEWS
Ajaokuta: Bello Hails PMB On Bilateral Pact With Russia
Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over a recently signed bilateral agreement with Russia at the Russia – Africa summit on the revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company.
The good news of the bilateral agreement was contained in a Press Statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Malam Garba Shehu who revealed that both countries agreed to a bilateral proposal that contained various areas of interests including the Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mill.
Mr Shehu stated that both countries Ministers earlier had fruitful deliberation and President Buhari’s request for the return of Russia, on a government-to-government relationship for completion and commissioning of the plant was accepted by President Putin.
Governor Bello noted that such good news had revived the hope of Kogi State as it would go a long way to boost the state’s economy and solve to very large issues of unemployment as well as limiting the state’s reliance on Federal Government’s allocation.
He said the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari in reviving the lost glory of the steel company was an attestation to the fact that he was a promise keeper who sought the good interest and development of the confluence state.
Governor Bello explained that the New Direction Government and the people of the state owed the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari a deep sense of gratitude affirming that the Confluence State would continue to give the administration it’s the very best support
The Governor also thanked the Russian government for showing faith in the possibilities which the steel company holds for both parties while he assured them of the State’s unflinching support in the steel company revival process.
The Governor added the state is grateful to the president for fulfilling his promise of revitalizing the steel industry. Recall that the president during his campaign in February at the Lokoja Confluence Stadium assured the people of Kogi state of revitalising the Ajaokuta if returned to office.
Governor Bello, however, reassured the people of the state of his government’s continued effort towards a total economic revitalisation of the state which he noted would help create a more prosperous state, where everybody could thrive.
