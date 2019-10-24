Akeredolu Seeks Synergy To Rescue Kidnapped Judge

The Governor of Ondo state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has charged the Ondo State Police Command to synergize with its Edo and Kogi Commands to affect the early release of Hon. Justice Abdul Dogo.

Dogo is a Judge of the Federal High Court, Akure Division and was said to have been kidnapped at Ibilo, Edo State while returning from Abuja.

The governor in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ojo Oyewamide, said notwithstanding that the unpleasant incident happened outside the territory of Ondo State that the kidnap of any Nigerian anywhere must elicit a pan-Nigerian reaction and empathy.

Akeredolu said that he is disturbed and deeply concerned that Dogo serves the federal judiciary in Ondo.

He admonishes that “seemingly incorrect narratives on the heels of such critical situations as kidnapping are capable of disrupting the focus and attention of appropriate intelligence architectures”.

‘’The case of Justice Dogo who was said to have been kidnapped in Ondo rather than Ibilo in Edo state is a relevant case study that could hamper proper and adequate intelligence gathering’’, he stated.

