As Ondo APC, PDP Bicker Over Akeredolu’s Prolonged Absence

TOPE FAYEHUN, in this report, writes on the growing concerns over the health status of Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

There is growing concern over continued absence of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo state from public glare. This situation has thrown-up speculations about the governor’s health as many express over its impact on the day-to-day business of running the state government. Specifically, the governor’s absence from the state after the expiration of his annual vacation on October 4, 2019, has raised a lot of hues and cries about his whereabouts.

Although, Akeredolu handed over the running of government activities to his deputy, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, in acting capacity, this has not been in the best interest of the state, as there would certainly be some restrictions for the Acting Gov­er­nor. Keeping the people of the state in a state of perpetual anxiety for nearly a month now, the governor has not been seen neither has he attended any public function both within and outside the state.

It is a common knowledge that the governor embarked on his first annual leave which started on 19th August which was expected to lapse on September 4, 2019. Aside last week Saturday, when the governor made a surprise appearance in Abuja to receive the Governor for Innovative Leadership Award by the African Strides International, in conjunction with the Centre for Africa Development and International Studies, he had not been seen in public before then, despite unending outcries from some quarters.

This prolonged absence from office and the public raises questions about the true state of his health.

Some analysts worry that his failure to resume as expected in the state and cutting down on the numbers of those earlier lined up to attend the award ceremony which was initially billed to be elaborate, was attributed to his alleged deteriorating health. The occasion was said to have been packaged as part of the activities to intimate the people of the state that the governor would definitely contest for a second term come 2020 governorship election. It was to equally send same signal to the opposition, including those who are in the same party with him.

Besides these, its has been observed that the governor is no longer active on his social media pages lately, this has made some people to attribute his continued absence from office in the recent time to being in the hospital, treating an alleged food poisoning. Despite assurances from the governor’s team, even some of the stalwarts of the ruling party are increasingly speculating over the seriousness of his alleged illness and voicing concerns about how soon he would be back to the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had recently engaged the state government over the alleged ill health and absence of the governor from the public engagements of recent. The PDP through its director, Media and Publicity, Zadok Akintoye, requested that the true health status of the state governor, be disclosed.

The party, also noted that the people of the state deserve to know if the governor can still carry out his constitutionally required functions without impediment, stated that, “If it is true, we express our concern on the state of health of the governor and do wish him quick and perfect recovery.

“Our party also wishes to request that the true status of the health of the governor be made known to the public as soon as possible and that if he is incapacitated in performing his duties, the Ondo House of Assembly should ensure that the process of governance is not impeded by his ill health.

“The import of the absence of Mr. Governor and/or his Deputy at the meeting of Niger Delta Governors with the President on Thursday, underlines our concern; as Ondo state (being one of the Niger Delta states and a major stakeholder in the happenings at the NDDC) was not adequately represented in the discussions.

“Once again, our prayers goes to the governor and we wish him perfect recovery (if this allegation is true). We enjoin all citizens to remain calm as we await an official response on the state of health of the governor,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, to quell the rumours of ill health, the state commissioner for information and orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, said that the governor was neither ill nor suffering from food poisoning. Ojogo, who spoke with a section of the media in Akure, the state capital, said the governor was on his annual vacation and had returned to Abuja where he had been attending to various matters that concern the state.

The commissioner, who reiterated that Akeredolu was hale and hearty, said that the governor would soon return to the state. “We have been hearing all manners of things about the governor, but I want to tell you that those are insinuations from those who don’t mean well for this state.

“Mr. Governor went for his annual vacation. After spending 10 days from it, he came back to attend to some domestic issues and shortly after his daughter’s wedding, he proceeded for the rest of the vacation and returned on October 4, (2019). Since then, he has been in Abuja to attend to many important issues, including political meetings because he does not want to be going to Abuja every day.

“So, Akeredolu is not hospitalised as it is being insinuated. His absence has not affected governance in the state. But we don’t want to be frivolous with anybody. What they are peddling is not true. Those stories are from those who don’t mean well for this state,” Ojogo said.

Despite this assurance from the state government, many are still unconvinced. While other analysts posited that the alleged ailment of the governor is more serious than the way the state government painted it, there are growing demands on the governor’s aide to come clean on the true state of his health.

