As Prof Ibrahim Garba Quits The Stage As ABU VC

Great leaders don’t set out to be a leader; they set out to make a difference. This is arguably the case of the current vice chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Professor Ibrahim Garba. It is never about the role he plays, but always the goal. The words of Henry Adams aptly captures it, “A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.

And as the university’s Governing Council begins search for Professor Garba’s replacement, who exits the stage in the next seven months, it is pertinent for the Nigerian government not allow the renowned geologist retire into inactive public service in the university community.

It will not be out of place, therefore, to suggest that he be considered for higher national service, especially as the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari intensifies efforts to diversify the economy and move it away from oil mainstay.

Professor Garba has accomplished so much as ABU vice chancellor in the last four years and five months. Under the current vice chancellor, ABU got British and French PhD accreditation on tropical diseases. Under him, the university got a donation of N53 million to establish smart classrooms. It was also under Professor Garba that the chairman of Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, built and donated students’ hostel worth N1.2 billion to ABU in April, 2019.

The hostel consists of 10 blocks of fully equipped complex with capacity to comfortably house 2,160 students. Until this kind gesture from Dangote Foundation, the university had no additional hostel accommodation in the last 40 years.

What is more, Professor Garba and his management team have technically changed the structure, design and content of ABU Zaria, from the founder’s ideas in order to meet the current global realities. He practically succeeded in transforming the character and landscape of the university.

He was appointed in April, 2015 and assumed duty in May of the same year. He took over from Professor Abdullahi Mustapha. Thus, by May, 2020, in seven months’ time, he will have completed the statutory five-year single term stipulated for vice chancellors.

Professor Ibrahim Garba has, over the years, made his marks in the academics and contributed immensely to the development of character and learning in the country. In 2018, Professor Garba, was nominated as the vice chancellor of the year 2018 because of his serene and pace-setting achievements within four years of administering the university.

In August this year, Professor Garba received the ‘Outstanding Nigerian Advocate of China-Nigeria Relations’ Award from the Embassy of Peoples Republic of China. Chinese Ambassador, Dr Zhou Pingjian, said the award was in recognition of geologist’s contribution in promoting friendly ties with his China

Before his appointment in 2015, Garba was an adviser to the Republic of Guinea, supervising the implementation of mining sector reforms.

Professor Garba also worked on secondment at the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Abuja as Director-General, Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office.

Professor Garba was born on February 25, 1957 in Riruwai, Doguwa local government area of Kano State. He had his first degree (B.Sc. Geology) in 1980 and a second degree (M.Sc. Mineral Exploration) in 1985 at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He earned Ph.D (Geology) in 1993 at the University of London but had earlier obtained a Diploma in Mineral Studies at the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine, London, in 1992.

In a nutshell, Professor Garba is an accomplished academic and educationist. He has contributed immensely to development of the soul of the society, education, and its passage from one generation to another. The government of the day must, therefore, give him a higher responsibility in service to God and country. Nigeria needs people like Professor Garba, and there is no better time than now.

-Ali Kano, a PhD student in ABU Zaria, writes from Kano.

