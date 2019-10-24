ASUU Kicks Against IPPIS, Wants NASS To Overrule FG’s Directive

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Thursday called on the National Assembly (NASS) to overrule the federal government’s directive ordering the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) to incorporate salary payments of university lecturers into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System. (IPPIS).

ASUU at a press conference addressed in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital by its Coordinator for Lagos Zone, Prof. Olusiji Sowande premised its argument on the fact that a presidential directive cannot supersede an extant law of the federation.

Embarrassing that ASUU was not opposed to accountability and transparency in handling public funds, Sowande expressly declared that ASUU will resist any method that violates its agreement with government particularly that which sets aside the enabling laws, regulations and statuses of the universities.

He said the IPPIS is a directive that seeks to breach the ASUU-FGN of 1992, 2001 and 2009 which received legislative backing by the national assembly.

Sowande observed that to allow IPPIS to stand is a total breach of rule of law, constitutionalism and the principles of fundamental human rights and rule of law which the President himself swore to defend.

ASUU Lagos Coordinator also challenged the National Assembly to rise up to its responsibility and defend the union.

“The presidential directive that all employees of federal government in MDAs that fails to enrol in IPPIS by October would not receive salary is not in line with the establishment laws of the universities and it is a plot to forcefully enrol lit members into IPPIS.”

“The intention of government through the office of the accountant general of the federation to forcefully enrol university staff into IPPIS without considering the peculiarities of the University and their enabling laws is not acceptable to our union and it is a glaring call for further crisis within the Nigerian University System. In addition, the deliberate truncation of the process of renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement is of great concern to our members. Government should not stretch our patience and understanding to the elastic limit.”

In the same vein, the ASUU Chairman, University of Lagos (UNILAG) Dr. Dele Ashiru said government must not treat universities as government ministries and agencies.

“Universities cannot be allowed to be brought under the dictates of one Accountant General whose academic qualifications can be questioned.”

“And that is also a challenge for constitutionalism in Nigeria. The national assembly must rise in defence of the law they freely passed since 2003 to allow an individual who superintends over corruption in Nigeria and is finding scape goats in those who dare to challenge the draconian policy. It is a challenge to the national assembly and our union is waiting to see how they rise to this occasion”.

