Basketball League Title: Air Warriors Battle MFM Queens

Air Warriors of Abuja and MFM Queens, will today battle for the title of the 2019 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League National Final 8 at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Air Warriors booked their place in the final and a continental ticket for the first time after they defeated defending champions, First Bank in the semi-final game of the National Final 8 played yesterday.

Despite leading for the better part of the game, First Bank surrendered their title with a 1-point loss (61-62 points).

Blessing Kasham dropped 18 points and 2 rebounds while Chinwe Okah recorded 13 points, 1 assist and 4 rebounds in a game that went down to the wire.

Rebound Queen, Murjanatu Musa had 17 rebounds, 3 assists and 9 points.

In the second semifinal, MFM Queens eliminated Dolphins 58-53 points.

Having lost to Dolphins earlier in their group B encounter, the Olukoya Babes came determined against 2018 finalists to clinch the continental ticket.

Although Gbihi Cynthia scored 20 points for Dolphins, combined efforts of Ezebilo Grace with 17 points, 2 assists and 11 rebounds alongside Ijeh Ifumnanya’s 11 points gave MFM Queens the deserved win.

MFM will lock horns against Air Warriors who earlier defeated them in the group B game in an encounter that promises lots of fireworks, even as First Bank will face Dolphins in the third-place match.

The Chairman of Air Warriors, Solademi Abdulmajid, who spoke to LEADERSHIP sports, said that the team will be going all out for the title when they face their familiar foe in the league cup final.

“With resilience, hard work and God’s grace, I believe and I know our team will ensure we bring the trophy back to the North,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

