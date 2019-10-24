Character Commission Lament Inadequate Funding Of Capital Projects

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has lamented the inadequate funding of capital projects by the Federal Government.

The acting executive chairman, Federal Character Commission (FCC), Amb Abdullahi Shinkafi, which made its position known when he appeared alongside the Director of the commission, presents the budget before the House Committee on Federal Character and Inter-governmental Affairs, in Abuja.

Shinkafi who was represented by the Secretary to the Commission, Barr. Mohammed Bello Tukur, decried the allocation of the sum of three hundred and eighty-six million, three hundred and seventy-three thousand, four hundred and fifty-six naira only (N386,373,456.00) that was appropriated for eleven (11) projects programmes to the commission in the 2019 budget have no been releases yet.

He also called for improvement of capital funding to development the commission across the country.

Tukur who expressed serious concerns said that the commission visit to the office of Finance, Budget and National Planning for the 2019 capital projects ended without achievement.

According to him: “Despite the fact that the Commission prioritizes expenditure in the light of funding challenges, the provision of operational costs in terms of utilities, materials and supplies, maintenance services, fueling and lubricants, security services, cleaning services, monitoring local travels to 36 States and the FCT has become very difficult.

“This is impacting negatively on the effective delivery of the commission mandate nation-wide. It is our prayer that the overhead funding pattern will improve.

“In anticipation of the release of funds, the commission had taken all necessary procurement due process measures, including advertisement to ensure that projects are executed when funds are released,” he said.

The commission’s proposed budget for 2020 fiscal year stands at N2.995,152,781.00.

“Personnel Cost is N2.390,693,169.00, overhead cost is N372, 635, 538.00, and capital cost is N231,824, 047.00.

“The personnel cost is for the payment of salaries and allowances of the executive chairman, 37 honourable members of the commission, secretary to the commission and 1, 189 staffers”.

The House Committee On Federal Character, was chaired by Hon. Abubakar Yahaya Kusada urged the commission to go ahead with the budget and report back to the Committee about the ongoing commission projects across the country.

“There is need for comprehensive explanation of the commission on how it intended to achieve its second mandate states on the budget.

“We need to sit with you so that you can explain to us in details what you do, so that we can be on same page,” he said

The member of the committee, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, suggested that some of the need in budget amount like inspection and sensitisation should be merged on office projects for the development of other commission offices across the country.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

