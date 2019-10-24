Court Stops Recruitment Of 10,000 Policemen

A Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, ordered the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Police Service Commission (PSC) to maintain a status quo on the ongoing recruitment of 10, 000 officers.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who gave the order at the hearing of the case brought by the PSC against the I-G, adjourned the matter till Nov. 4 for mention.

The PSC had brought the matter before the court, asking it to stop Adamu from continue the recruitment exercise for usurping the power of the commission.

Counsel to the PSC, Mr Kanu Agabi, SAN, had urged the court to stop the I-G from proceeding with the recruitment exercise until the determination of the substantive suit before it.

Agabi, sought “an order of interlocutory injunction, restraining the defendants/respondents, their officers and representatives including anybody or person acting on their behalf from appointing recruiting or attempting to appoint or recruit by any means whatsoever any person into any office in the 1 defendant pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

“AND FOR SUCH FURTHER ORDER(S) as this Honourable Court may deem fit or make in the circumstances of this application.”

Counsel to the I-G, Dr. Alex Izinyon, SAN, however, filed an application, seeking for the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to be joined as a codefendant in the case.

The plaintiff counsel Mr Agabi did not oppose the application.

Justice Ekwo, therefore, obliged Izinyon’s request.

The judge, who ordered the parties to halt further action on the exercise, adjourned till Nov. 4 for mention.

“Since both parties have submitted to the jurisdiction of the court on the matter, you should therefore respect the jurisdiction of the court and do not go beyond the step you have taken,” Ekwo ruled.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

