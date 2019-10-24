NEWS
Difficult Terrain Obstacles To Polio Coverage in Adamawa
People boycotting vaccines and difficult terrain are the major challenges mitigating 100 percent polio immunization coverage in Adamawa state
Dr Batulu Muhammad, Executive Chairman PHCDA, made the lamentation an anti-polio street rally in Yola, Thursday to mark World Polio Day.
Muhammad, however added that, the state has tackled the challenges to appreciable level.
“Through advocacy, parents are increasingly making their children available for immunization”.
She noted that much had also been achieved in tackling the challenge of hard-to-reach places.
“We had serious issue with hard-to-reach areas, especially for fear of insurgency attacks.
“We now have immunization teams comprising indigenous health workers in the affected places.
“Members of the teams who are from their places of assignment work in their homesteads with and for their own people,” she said.
The State Council Chairman of NUJ, Mr Ishaka Dedan, said journalists are an integral part of the struggle for polio eradication in the state.
Dedan assured that journalists in the state will keep to their role of sensitizing the populace on the war against the epidemic.
