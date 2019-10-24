Drama As Lawyers’ Fight Over Seat Stalls Naira Marley’s Trial

The on-going trial of controversial musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley before the Federal High Court in Lagos was on Thursday stalled due to disagreement among lawyers over sitting arrangements in the court.

The trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo was forced to adjourned the case to December 11, 2019 to allow the tension generated by the altercation to cool down.

The mild drama occurred because of the small courtroom, which has only 18 sitting spaces for both lawyers and litigants.

It is very common to see lawyers, litigants and journalists struggle daily over spaces to sit or even stand in the usually crammed courtrooms.

The mild drama started on Thursday, when the lead counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Rotimi Oyedepo joined the proceedings late, because of other commitment, and tried to secure a seat in the courtroom.

Oyedepo had been in another courtroom for the case of a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Jumoke Akinjide, and others, charged with N650m fraud.

Before his arrival, two of his colleagues had been handling the case. One of the two lawyers managed to sit on the arm of a chair, while the second, who was taking notes, had to stand.

After wading through the mass of bodies standing in the court’s corridor to the entrance, Oyedepo, on getting into the crammed courtroom, realised that all the seats were occupied.

Naira Marley’s lawyer, Mr Olalekan Ojo (SAN), and his juniors sat in the front row, while other lawyers, waiting for their cases to be called, occupied the other seats alongside some litigants, including a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Maurice Iwu.

The EFCC lawyer then applied to the court to direct some of the other lawyers whose cases had yet to be called to make room for him and his colleagues.

The request did not, however, go down well with the other lawyers, who described it as disrespectful.

Naira Marley’s lawyer, Ojo, said the request was strange, contending that it would be unfair for the judge to send out other lawyers, some of whom were older and senior to the EFCC lawyer at the Bar, for Oyedepo to sit.

A senior lawyer, who said he was called to the Bar 30 years ago, also berated Oyedepo for the request.

In-between the back and forth arguments among the lawyers, Justice Oweibo said he was not ready to grant Oyedepo’s request.

But not pleased, the EFCC lawyer groaned that it was not fair for him to conduct his case standing, saying he had also on many occasions made room for others to do their cases by waiting outside the courtroom for them to finish.

He pointed out that while he and his colleagues had no place to sit, Ojo and his retinue of junior lawyers occupied the front row seats.

Oyedepo added that Ojo’s attack on his request was borne out “accumulated anger,” a comment the SAN was not pleased with.

Out of annoyance, Ojo, who had been cross-examining the prosecution’s first witness, applied that the case be adjourned, a request which the judge gladly granted immediately.

