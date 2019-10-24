NEWS
Edo Govt Begins Removal Of Illegal Structures
The Edo State Government has commenced the demolition of illegal structures erected under high tension cables and other unauthorised places across the State.
Officials of the Edo State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development alongside security agencies began the exercise on Wednesday as they demolished stores, shops and drinking bars built under high tension cables in Abuja quarters in Ugbor area of Benin City.
Recall that the Commissioner of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Erimona Oye Edorodion, last week, explained that the exercise became necessary to address the challenge of poor living and working environment and incessant cases of flooding in urban centres, adding, “The exercise will involve development control activities to ensure that illegal structures which are poorly constructed and wrongly sited are demolished.
“It will also ensure that developments that are involved in the unlawful discharge of sewage, and industrial wastes into our environment are sanctioned. This is in accordance with the provisions of the State’s Extant Town Planning and Environmental Laws and Regulations and to ensure that our living and working environment is safe, healthy, convenient and aesthetically pleasing.”
The commissioner said “Illegal structures, which would be affected in the demolition exercise include: building structures on government acquisitions, public schools and water ways, roof eave-extensions, structures erected on the right of way of roads/streets, moats, river banks, TCN high tension lines, all attachments on wall fence, caravans, kiosks and wooden sheds.”
One of the affected traders, Comrade Ike Akachukwu, said the governor met with them last year informing them of the State Government’s intension to demolish shops, stores and residential buildings under high tension cables in the area for their safety.
