Edo Govt Procures More Tricycle Ambulances To Deepen Rural Healthcare Programme

The Edo State Government has purchased additional tricycle ambulances to facilitate the provision of quality healthcare services to residents in rural areas of the state.

The effort is aimed at strengthening the state government’s resolve to attain goal three of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which is to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all at all ages.

The ambulances were procured by the Edo State SDG Office, which has led a sustained push for affordable healthcare delivery with the equipping of public hospitals and health centers with top-of-the-range equipment to render quality service.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said that the state government is heavily investing in healthcare to ensure that ordinary citizens in the state are better served in public hospitals and health centers across the state.

According to him, “The Edo State SDG office has a strong commitment to promote quality healthcare delivery. The purchase of eight tricycles in addition to the ones we already have is aimed to boost the capacity of the beneficiary health facility to deliver quality healthcare to the people.

“As a government, our intervention in the healthcare sector cuts across the provision of these sort of support to the health centers by the Edo SDG Office as well as the through the Edo State Healthcare Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP), all aimed at ensuring that we meet our obligation on healthcare delivery to the people.”

He added that the tricycles are in addition of provision of toilets and potable water in markets across the state and the provision of Neo-natal healthcare facility at the Stella Obasanjo hospital aimed to ensure that the people are served with the right equipment to tackle mortality from illnesses and health complication.

