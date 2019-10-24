NEWS
EFCC Arrests 2 Brothers, 8 Other Suspects In Ilorin Over Alleged Fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal office has arrested two brothers and eight others over alleged internet fraud and other fraud related offences.
This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Ilorin by Mr Wilson Uwujaren, the Commission’s Head of Media and Publicity.
Uwujaren said that the suspects were arrested on Monday, Oct. 21, at Basin Area of Ilorin, following intelligence reports over their involvement in internet fraud and other fraud related offences.
“The suspects are, Paul Chibuzor, David Daniels, Tolu Ogundowole, Tosin Ogundowole, Agwu Goodness, Olayiwola Azeez, Olamide Ijisesan, Chilaka Dickson, Abdullahi Abubakar and Temitope Bambo.
“Two of the suspects, Tolu and Tosin Ogundowole are brothers of the same parent.
“The Head of media said that items recovered from the suspects include charms, phones, laptops, fake currency among others.’’
He said that the suspects will soon be charged to court. (NAN)
