Equities Market Rebounds With N15bn Gain On Dangote Cement, 7 Others

The Nigerian equities market yesterday rebounded by N15 billion gain on buying interest in Dangote Cement and seven other stocks.

The All Share Index (ASI) rose by 32.11 points or 0.12 per cent to 26,397.94 points. Accordingly, investors gained N15 billion in value as market capitalisation went up to N12.850 trillion.

The upturn was impacted by gains recorded in medium and large capitalised stocks, amongst which are; Dangote Cement, United Bank for Africa (UBA), FBN Holdings, UACN Property Development Company and Omoluabi Mortgage Bank.

Analysts at Afrinvest Limited stated that “Notwithstanding yesterday’s positive performance, we maintain our bearish outlook on the market, although we expect third quarter earnings to guide investors’ sentiment.”

However, market breadth closed negative as eight stocks posted gains while 11 stocks posted declines. Omoluabi Mortgage Bank recorded the highest price gain of 10 per cent, to close at 55 kobo, per share. UACN Property Development Company followed with a gain nine per cent to close at N1.09, while AG Leventis & Company appreciated by 7.69 per cent to close at 28 kobo, per share.

UBA went up by 2.63 per cent to close at N5.85, while FBN Holdings appreciated by 1.89 per cent to close at N5.40, per share. On the other hand, Union Diagnostic and Clinical Services led the losers’ chart by 8.33 per cent, to close at 22 kobo, per share. Lasaco Assurance followed with a decline of 7.14 per cent to close at 26 kobo, while Jaiz Bank went down by 6.25 to close at 45 kobo, per share.

Access Bank lost 3.40 per cent to close at N7.10, while Lafarge Africa shed 2.97 per cent to close at N14.70, per share. The total volume traded declined by 58.08 per cent to 290.94 million shares, worth N2.78 billion, and traded in 2,668 deals.

