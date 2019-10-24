Expert Targets 200,000 Jobs Per State

The initiator of Hectare by Hectare Programme, Barrister Chijioke Orji has said the programme when fully operational has the potential of engaging a minimum of 200,000 persons per state across the country.

Orji stated this at the launch of the programme in Umuahia, the Abia State capital. He said that the programme is designed to be implemented in different states of the country through franchising model. While explaining that the programme entails appointing of an aggregator for each state, he added that the programme which he said is a result of six years intense research has the capacity of solving most of the country’s economic challenges.

Similarly, the deputy governor of the state, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu said the programme is in line with the agriculture policy trust of the present administration in the state, assuring of the administration’s desire to key into it. “This is a wealth creation project. It is a good concept. The administration will key into it because we have similar agenda in agriculture. Agriculture is the way forward to go. We will convey the message of the programme to the governor,” he said.

Represented by the secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Chris Ezem, Chukwu assured the initiator that the administration will provide the enabling support and environment for the programme to succeed.

In his speech, the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chinedum Orji, represented by the deputy speaker, Hon Ifeanyi Uchendu commended the initiator for the programme, saying the programme has vision for the youth.

Commenting at the occasion, the chairman of Joyland Investment Ltd and pioneer chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, said the company will partner the programme to ensure it succeeds.

In his opening remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Dr. Alozie Ananaba, said that agriculture remains the life-blood of any nation, adding that even though he is a medical practitioner, he will join efforts to drive the programme.

