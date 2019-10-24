FCTA To Adopt More Schools For Inclusive Education Model

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said that it is adopting more schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for its inclusive education model, to create a wider opportunities for special needs learners to access education.

Speaking during a community sensitisation and advocacy, for promoting access to education for persons with disabilities in the FCT, permanent secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, stated that the administration was determined to promote access to educational equality for all children with special needs.

Ohaa noted that the administration is currently running an inclusive education programmes in four FCT schools in government senior secondary schools in Kuje and Kwali, as well as junior secondary schools in Pasali and Kwali.

He pointed out that harmful cultural beliefs and myths are among the factors that have made parents hide from the public their wards and children with special needs and deny them their fundamental right to quality education.

Earlier in a welcome speech, the director of FCT department of special needs education, Dr. (Mrs.) Francisca Eneh, had called on parents with special needs children, to avail them the opportunity to discover their latent talents and develop them for their personal improvement.

Eneh noted that in many parts of the world, many children with disabilities, especially those with moderate, severe and profound impairments, are still far from enjoying access to any kind of school, let alone regular education.

