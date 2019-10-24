BUSINESS
FG Appoints Capt Musa Nuhu As New NCAA DG
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Captain Musa Nuhu as the new director-general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation authority (NCAA).
Capt Nuhu replaces Captain Muthar Usman, the erstwhile director-general of the organisation.
The new appointment was announced in an official statement released yesterday from the Ministry of Aviation, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Mr James Odaudu
Capt. Nuhu who, until his appointment, was Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the International Civil Aviation organisation (ICAO), is an Airline Pilot, a Safety expert, a quality assurance Lead Auditor as well as an Artificial Intelligence expert.
He holds an MSc Degree in Aviation business and was at the Presidential Air Fleet as a Captain and a safety officer. He also worked at various times at the defunct Nigeria Airways, Aero Contractors and Petrowest among other organisations.
The new director-general was also the Chairperson Comprehensive Regional Aviation Safety Plan for Africa and Indian Ocean (AFI Plan) at the ICAO headquarters in Montreal, responsible for safety, air navigation, airports and Aviation Infrastructure development, an experience that is expected to be of great value to his new role as a regulator of the nation’s aviation industry..
In a related development, President Buhari has also approved the appointment of Engr.Mahmoud Sani Ben-Tukur as Nigeria’s new Permanent Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).
With over 24 years of work in the Aviation industry, Engr Ben-Tukur possesses extensive knowledge and experience in Aviation Safety and Quality Management Systems, as well as knowledge of ICAO Standard and Recommende Practices and Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations.
He was until his appointment a Technical Adviser to the Minister of Aviation.
