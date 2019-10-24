FG Pledges Support For Uganda’s Legal Education

The federal government on has pledged to support and co-operate with Uganda government in its quest to improve legal education.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN gave the assurance when a delegation from the Uganda Institute of Law Development Centre paid a courtesy call to the Ministry.

The delegation that was on a mission to Nigeria was led by Lady Justice Stella Arech Amoko, Justice of Ugandan Supreme Court and Chairperson of the Committee.

Speaking at the parley, the AGF pledged the Nigeria’s readiness to support the delegation to understand the country’s Legal System through the Nigerian Law School.

He said, “When you talk of learning in planning, collaboration is a fundamental, and if this visit will translate into success, then we need to learn from each other as a country.

Malami told the visitors that having gone through different processes over the years, various institutions in Nigeria and Policies are now better for it, assuring that the confidence placed in Nigeria and her support system is not misplaced.”

Malami nevertheless charged the Ugandan government to understudy the Nigerian Law School as a way of enhancing professionalism and upgrading their legal education.

Responding, the Uganda’s Supreme Court Judge and Chairperson of the Committee, Lady Justice Mary Stella Arech Amoko expressed the delegates were on a fact-finding mission with the willingness to learn a lot from Nigeria, especially in the area of information sharing.

She noted that in her country, the increase in numbers of students in the law school have stretched the available facilities.

Facility are getting stretched and the Lecturers are not enough and the funding is not enough’’, Uganda’s Justice of the Supreme Court.

Speaking earlier, the Director General, Nigeria Law School Professor Isa Kayatu Chiroma promised that the NLS was ready to parley with the Ugandan government to achieve her goals in legal education.

