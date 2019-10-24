FG Renames Communications Ministry

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a change of name for the Ministry of Communications.

Based on the name change, the ministry will henceforth be called the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

This was made known yesterday via a tweet by the personal assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad.

He tweeted: ”The Federal Executive Council has approved the change of name for the Ministry of Communications, now to be called Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.”

