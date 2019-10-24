BUSINESS
FG Signs MoU With Russia On Rail Modernisation
The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has on behalf of the federal government, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), with Russia for the modernisation, development of railway infrastructure, rehabilitation of existing Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) rolling stock-fleet and upgrading of workshops across the country.
The MoU involves two Russian firms: Russian Joint Stock Company Russian Railway (JSCRR) and Transmash Holding, a private rolling stock manufacturing company.
Signing the agreement with CEO -chairman, Joint Stock Company Russian Railway, Oleg Belozerov and the CEO Transmash holding, Mr. Kirill Lipa during the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Amaechi said this would boost and fastrack the construction of the rail manufacturing company in Nigeria.
According to him, “you will recall that the Nigerian government gave the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) the nod to establish a rail manufacturing plant in the country and this would enhance it.”
The Minister reiterated that the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari was determined to ensure the development of a standard rail infrastructure in line with best practices.
He also noted that before the end of December, Nigeria will receive 20 locomotives and wagons which will be used for the Railway service on Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna and Itakpe-Warri rail line.
