FG To Revolutionalise Agriculture Through Science, Technology – Minister

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, has said the Federal Government will revolutionize agriculture through science and technology.

Onu said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar, on Thursday in Gombe.

He said the use of technology in agriculture would accelerate development of the country and enable the harnessing of the vast agricultural of the state to boost Nigerian economy.

He said that the future of the country rested on science and technology, stressing that no nation would develop without paying attention to it.

“Farming is about 90 to 95 per cent of science, technology and innovation.

“So, there is so much we can do to improve the yield, improve disease resistant as well as help in storage and preservation of agricultural products.

“Many of our agencies have developed a lot of technologies that can be of benefit to Gombe state and we are very willing to make these technologies available,” he said.

According to him, the technologies will help in bringing people, both young and old,to be productive in the state and the country at large.

He said in the future, the state would have entrepreneurs that would develop the economy of the state and create more jobs for others.

He commended the Emir for his role in promoting peace in the country, stressing that peace remained the pathway to development.

On his part, the Emir thanked Onu for his visit to the emirate, stressing that Gombe would benefit greatly from innovation from agriculture (NAN)

