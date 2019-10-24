Foundation Targets 15m Children For READ Initiative

As parts of efforts to promote literacy in the country, the Rochas Foundation has promised to take about 15 million indigent kids out of the streets in 2020 through its Rochas Education Aid and Development (READ) initiative.

The director general of Rochas Foundation, Ucy Rochas disclosed this in Abuja while fielding questions from journalists during a press briefing.

She also disclosed that despite efforts targeted at the less privilege that commissioners and local government chairmen have frustrated the scheme.

She said the foundation had to remove their children from its free education scheme meant for poorest of the poor.

“As you are aware, over 10 million children are out-of school in Nigeria primarily due to poverty, instead of education and its benefits, they engage in street trading to help themselves and their family survive but recently, the federal ministry of education announced this ugly situation and is making every frantic effort to address it,” she said.

She said that the foundation will partner with the ministry of education to bridge the gap during its 2020 – 2021 action plan.

“It is for this reason that we shall launch this READ which encourages volunteerism and to pick these children out of the street by providing them with education wherever they may be found in Nigeria”.

She solicited the support of relevant stakeholders as well as interested civil society and non-governmental organisations to halt illiteracy.

Rochas revealed that the foundation will disburse grants to over 1000 foundations with similar mandate to reach the set target.

“In no distant time, Rochas Foundation also intends to give grants to 1,000 indigenous foundations that are making evident impact in the education sector all in a bid to make education a right for all irrespective of age, sex, ethnicity and religious beliefs,”

Rochas noted that since inception in 1998 that more than 20,000 children from the poorest of the poor have benefitted from the free education scheme of the foundation.

“Currently, 5,737 students are in various schools across the country, with over 2000 graduates since inception, and over 4000 under graduates currently in different universities”.

She however lamented that the challenge has been how to provide jobs for the children after graduation considering their background.

