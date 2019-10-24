NEWS
Group Empowers 600 Borno IDPs
A non-governmental organization, Search for Common Ground (SFCG), in collaboration with UN Women and government of Japan has empowered 600 internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in camps and host communities in Jere and Mafa local government areas of Borno state with livelihood equipment’s.
Speaking at the presentation ceremony on Wednesday in Maiduguri, Tamwakat Golit , Gender Specialist working on Strengthening resilience project for SFCG , said the essence of the project was to distribute equipment and supplies, in a bid to support women that were trained in Jere and Mafa to enable them start up income generating activities. Golit noted that some of the IDP’s comprising of vulnerable women, choose either sewing, knitting, soap production, confectionery making and among others during the training.
She said, “The activities today is basically, to provide them with equipment and supplies that will support them to start micro businesses in their communities to enable them start their own livelihood and that of their communities.
“It is implemented by SFGC, in partnership with the ministry for Women affairs and UN Women, with funding from the government of Japan.
“Basically, we selected vulnerable women that were assessed from the IDP’s camps who were affected by the insurgency and also women in host communities.
“After training, these selected women were grouped into cooperative groups and registered with the ministry of commerce and industry and also with the ministry of poverty alleviation”.
“So, in Borno state, we have a total of 26 cooperatives with 20 women in each cooperative group, with the hope of expanding it to 30 women per cooperative group”, Golit added.
She said that the women are not only empowered, but would also be trained on leadership and conflict transformation, hoping that they would become change agents in their communities to advocate for gender equality.
Items distributed to the women were grinding machines, sewing machines, knitting machines, soap making equipment among others.
