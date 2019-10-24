Group Trains Media Practitioners On Migration Reportage

A group, Civil Society Network on Migration and Development, (CSOnet MADE), has commenced a two-day training for reporters and media practitioners on proper reporting on migration.

Speaking during the commencement of the training in Abuja yesterday, coordinator of the group, Emeka Chris Obiezu, explained that the programme was aimed at ensuring that media practitioners in Nigeria actively participate in migration governance.

Obiezu added that the training would also ensure that the Nigerian publics are duly informed about migration issues, especially as it concerns Nigeria’s response to it, adding that the training would also improve the protection of migrants and their reintegration in Nigeria through strengthening of Nigeria’s migration governance.

“So, the event is therefore conceived to build the capacity of media agencies by providing training for their practitioners to better reportage of migration issues, knowing terms, dynamics and trends and to know what is the missing link between the Nigerian government and the media in migration reporting.”

He noted that the impact the organization intends to make is to see that the Nigerian media actively key into migration governance. “What will begin to happen from now is that they will be hearing the news based on facts and reporting will also be humane, and at the end, migration is well managed to deliver for all, the migrants, the communities, and the country.”

Responding, one of the participants, Tersoo Zamber, noted that the training would sharpen the reporting capacity of journalists to bring to the public issues involved in migration and bring to the fore the positive aspects of migration.

