Gunmen Kidnap Taraba Govt House Transport Officer, Demand N50m Ransom

Unknown gunmen, in the early hours of yesterday, stormed Magami, the suburb of Jalingo, Taraba State capital and forcefully took away the transport officer of Government House Jalingo, Mr Danlami Yunana. The kidnappers are demanding N50million ransom for his release.

According to Blessing Samuel, a sister to Yunana, the kidnappers stormed the house around 1:00am in large numbers armed with guns and “shot at the main door of the house to gain entrance.”

“The gate of our house was not broken when they came in, it means they jumped through the fence before gaining entrance into our rooms. When they were knocking at the door, I left my room to go and open the door, my brother (Yunana) shouted I should not open the door, that was when they started shooting at the main door to gain entrance and forcefully took him away,” she said.

A brother to Yunana who spoke to LEADERSHIP on condition of anonymity blamed the police for abandoning the people of Jalingo in the hands of kidnappers without making any effort to stop the constant attacks on the people.

He said in less than three weeks, over four persons were kidnapped within the area where his elder brother was also kidnapped last night.

“About two weeks ago, a business man by name Emmanuel Egbueke popularly known as Emma De Lord was taken away by the gunmen here, another Igbo businessman close by was kidnapped at gunpoint, all of these people returned home after payment of ransoms.

“Today my elder brother was taken again by the same gunmen in the middle of Jalingo without any effort by the police, when are we going to enjoy the tax we have been paying to government to secure our lives?

“If kidnappers touch any policeman in any part of this country, that is when you discover that police are working, they will quickly show their level of ability, if it is a common man, the person is on his own. We are also human beings like the police, they should be responding to our security challenges just the way they do respond when a policeman is attacked.”

Meanwhile, LEADERSHIP visited Yunana’s house located at Aminu Jika Street in Magami in Jalingo, when the elder sister to Yunana was speaking to the kidnappers on phone. It was later revealed that the kidnappers demanded for N50 million to be produced before 4pm yesterday to release the Transport Officer.

The public relations officer, Taraba State Police Command, David Misar when contacted over the incident said he got wind of the development but was yet to be fully briefed.

