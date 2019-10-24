Igbo Youth Leaders Salute PMB

Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has saluted President Muhammadu Buhari for his quick intervention and approval of N10billion for the rehabilitation of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The president-general of the COSEYL, Chief Goodluck Ibem stated this while speaking to LEADERSHIP on the development in Umuahia, the Abia state capital, describing it as very commendable.

He said, “By this very action, which is very timely and necessary, President Buhari has reaffirmed the determination of his administration to update infrastructure at the airport which was one of the best in the country.”

“We commend the South East Governors Forum and South East zone leaders who despite their tight schedules made out time to visit the President for the interest of the zone. Their sacrifice has moved the zone forward.”

He commended the chairman of the forum, Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi for his resourcefulness and determination to enhance the progress and development of the zone, saying Umahi has made the people proud.

“His leadership has recorded tremendous successes for the betterment of the zone. He has brought to bear his best physical and mental capacity in leading the forum to greater heights,” according to the president-general.

He urged the forum to impress on Buhari the benefits the country stands to gain by making Innoson Motors Ltd vehicles a national brand for use by all government ministries, departments and agencies (MDA).

Arguing that the move will create massive employment opportunities as well as boost the country’s revenue base, he called on the governors to take the first step by making the company’s products their first choice vehicles.

Ibem, who maintained that this has become very apt as the zone alone produces over 15,000 graduates annually, added that it is pertinent to work out a strategy to ensure that they get employed immediately.”

He noted that if nothing was done to support indigenous firms and entrepreneurs, there will be more serious problem of insecurity in the future as some of the graduates may resort to crime due to lack of employment.

