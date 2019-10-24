Inconsistent Budget Circle Affected Our Economy – Lawan

Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday said inconsistent budget circle affected Nigeria’s planning and the economy, insisting it was the reason why National Assembly pressurised the Executive to present the 2020 fiscal year document on time.

According to the senate president, the inconsistent budget circle has caused more damage than good.

Speaking at the commencement of the two-day joint national assembly public hearing with stakeholders on the 2020 appropriation bill, Lawan said it was an opportunity for lawmakers to hear from the general public, assuring that the budget will be passed before Christmas break.

“This cycle has created problems for planning and for the proper implementation of the nation’s macro-economic framework. The macro framework needs to be reasonably predictable, the way it happens in other climes. It is when the framework is predictable that it can positively influence the micro details in the Budget proposal,” Lawan said.

He however vowed that the 9th National Assembly would correct the situation, saying; “the 9th National Assembly is committed to correcting this anomaly in Budget cycle. As legislators, we have set out to be exemplary in the fulfillment of our core functions, which includes legislation, representation and overnighting.”

He further explained that addressing the issue would help to grow the economy.

“we are assured that it is only a wholesome commitment to these mandates that can give us the much needed growth and development. It is in this light that I commend the zeal of the joint committee members, in their bid to open up the budget for critical stakeholders to debate.

“The critical stakeholders are persons who are also making sacrifices on behalf of the people. They have committed themselves to thinking, researching and proffering suggestions and solutions on behalf of the populace. To this extent, I am confident that a continuous partnership with them will immensely add value to our work.

“I should specifically commend individuals, civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, the media and the general public for their interests in ensuring that these participatory and mutually rewarding processes of public engagement are smooth,” Lawan stated.

On his part, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said the lack of January to December budget circle degraded the economy.

He said to return the country to the part of prosperity and economic opportunity, adding that January to December budget circle is important.

“To appropriate, we can’t do it alone. A budget of a country is the basis in which everything is built. And this is the first time we are seeking for an outcome that will clearly reflect the true federal character of Nigeria. No South, East, West or North. Let me commend the executive for bringing the budget early after a long time. It has come early and we are doing this to go back to January December budget circle.”

In her presentation, the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, said that employment growth usually slows down during recession and takes some time to recover.

“Therefore, it is not surprising that the National Bureau of Statistics data shows that unemployment and underemployment remain high in Nigeria, at 23.1% and 20.1% respectively as at Q3 2018.

“We expect more diversified and inclusive growth over the medium-term, and reduction in the rate of unemployment, as we continue to implement the priority policies and programmes that will boost inclusive growth,” she stated.

