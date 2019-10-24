INEC Fixes Katsina Assembly By-election For Nov 30

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed 30th November for the by-election for Sabuwa seat in Katsina State House of Assembly.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Jibril Ibrahim Zarewa, who disclosed this at a press conference in Katsina, yesterday, said that only the political parties that conducted their primaries in Sabuwa local government area of the state will partake in the poll.

According to Zarewa, INEC had concluded plans to hold the bye-election in 74 polling units across the constituency in line with constitutional provisions, following the demise of the former lawmaker, Mustapha Abdullahi in a road crash.

He added that the commission had distributed 61,991 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC’s), leaving a balance of 1,442 uncollected PVC’s.

The time table and schedule of activities for the Sabuwa constituency poll showed that the submission of forms CF001, CF002 and nomination forms at the INEC headquarters, Abuja, would end by 6pm on 8th November, 2019, while the collection of the PVCs at the ward level had been fixed for 11th to 14th November.

He said the commission fixed 15th November as the last day for the publication of forms CF001 and list of nominated candidates as well as the submission of names and addresses of party agents to the electoral officer.

He added that campaigns would end by midnight of 28th November (24 hours prior to the polling day) in accordance with section 45 (1) of the Electoral Act 2010.

The Katsina REC noted that the bye-election would be done through simultaneous voting in all the polling units as part of the efforts to conduct free and fair poll.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

