Insurgency: UN Calls For Understanding Between Military, INGOs In Northeast Operations

The United Nations (UN) Under Secretary General For Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief, Mark Lowcock, has said that understanding the role of each other between the Nigerian Military and the international Non- Governmental Organisations ( INGOs ) is the only way of achieving successful humanitarian intervention in the northeast.

Mr Lowcock also said that countries provide funds to the various INGOs and other humanitarian organisations on the condition that the fund will not be diverted or misused especially, by terrorists’ organisations.

He stated this on while on a courtesy call to the Borno state governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, alongside the Nigerian Minister of Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umaru Farouq, at the Government House Maiduguri.

Mr Lowcock who noted that the Boko Haram insurgency has continued to cause enormous suffering to so many people in the northeast, said the international community is operating under the framework provided by the authority.

He said:” Most International Organisations here are registered with the authority, with many Nigerians working under it to provide humanitarian assistance to over 3 .5 million suffering Nigerians, without which, the scale of suffering would have been much greater.

“Countries provide the funds to the INGOs on the condition that the funds will not be diverted or be misused by terrorists’ organisations. So if there is any concern about that, it is not only Nigeria authority, but of course, the humanitarian agencies themselves understand that.

“The agencies operate only where government have access. They never operate on inaccessible areas. Our presence in Borno and northeast is only to reduce the sufferings of people, respect rule of law as they are mentioned in proper way.

“There is also the need to rebuild trust, hoping that quickly, and good decisions will be taken as the only way to reduce the sufferings of people”, Mr Lowcock added.

In her remarks, Hajiya Sadiya Umaru Farouk, the Federal Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, said President Muhammadu Buhari established the ministry because of gaps needed to be filled in the humanitarian sector in Nigeria.

Hajiya Farouq also said the ministry was established because of lack of synergy and coordination that have continued to exist among stakeholders.

“In this new ministry, we hope to ratify these shortcomings for a better Nigeria, with serious humanitarian responses across the country.

“Following the blacklisting of some International Non- Governmental Organisations, named Action Against Hunger and Mercy Corps by the Nigerian military, I have been very concerned about this development. And I know that the Nigerian military has in the past years contributed significantly, securing and maintaining peace in the northeast of Nigeria.

“And this service to the nation has often times come with great sacrifices including officers and men paying the ultimate price to ensure the unity and peace of Nigeria.

“Similarly, the humanitarian Actors have in the last years worked in tandem with the government especially, in the northern part of the country, and more especially, Borno state providing nutrition and livelihood programmes, in the most affected states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, which is quite appreciated.

“I Wish to add that both the INGOs and the military have provided security, aid and relief to millions of Nigerians in keeping with their respective mandates.”

She said while recognising the sensitivity of issues of national security, the present development is within the purview of her ministry to initiate talks with both parties, as well as Borno state government, in line with international humanitarian norms, principles and best practices, with a view to rebuilding mutual trust and understanding.

“In the meantime, while investigations are on , which we hope they will come up with the report very soon , the ministry will intervene by providing relief items , inform of food and nutrition to the affected population,” the Minister said.

